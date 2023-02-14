Ted Lasso Season 3 release date revealed: March 15

Apple has today announced Ted Lasso season 3 will premiere on March 15.

The back-to-back Emmy Award-winning show and global phenomenon will return on Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes airing weekly on Apple TV Plus. That makes it the first show to launch midweek.

There will be 12 episodes charting the course of AFC Richmond, newly promoted to the Premier League, and the rivalry between coach Lasso and former assistant Nate at West Ham United.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," Apple said in a press release Tuesday. "Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres March 15.Happy Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/mLzkHrX45IFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Now confirmed to air on March 15, Ted Lasso season 3 will see a return of all your favorite characters including Coach Lasso, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Keeley, Rebecca, and more. The show has four total Emmy's including best comedy, lead actor, supporting actor, and director.

The show is one of the few titles to transcend Apple's TV Plus streaming platform and is widely regarded as the best Apple TV Plus show by some margin.

Apple also released a new trailer for Season 3, which you can watch below.

With 12 episodes coming over 12 weeks, the finale of Ted Lasso Season 3 won't debut until May 31. Will AFC Richmond be able to win the league? Will Coach Lasso overcome fierce rival Nate? Can Rebecca finally get the upper hand on her ex-husband Rupert? All will be revealed in just a few short weeks.