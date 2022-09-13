Ted Lasso wins back-to-back Emmy Awards alongside Severance and more
Apple landed nine total awards.
Several of Apple's best TV+ shows have scooped a total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards at the 74th annual awards, including a historic back-to-back win for Outstanding Comedy for Ted Lasso.
"Tonight at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the beloved Apple TV+ hit series “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons," the company celebrated in a press release.
As Apple notes Ted Lasso is only the eighth series in 74 years of the Emmys to do this. Ted Lasso was also the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year running, scooping four total awards including Outstanding Lead and Supporting Actor awards for Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) as well as outstanding directing for showrunner MJ Delaney.
Also honored
Apple's massive new hit Severance also scooped two awards for its titles design and music composition.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series won Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, Schmigadoon! won outstanding original music and lyrics, and Home Before Dark won Outstanding Motion Design.
Apple had picked up a large number of nominations, 52 in total, however, it was beaten out in a few key categories. Severance missed out on outstanding drama series and writing for a drama series to Succession, with lead actor Adam Scott being beaten by Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game).
The Emmy recognition shows Apple's continued heavy investment in its slate of original Apple TV+ content is paying off on the burgeoning streaming platform, which is about to reach its third birthday having been announced in November 2019. The scoops this week take Apple's original films, documentaries, and series to more than 270 award wins and more than 1,150 nominations. The company was also the first streaming platform to scoop an Academy Award for Best Picture at this year's Oscars for CODA.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and the best TVs for Apple TV.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.