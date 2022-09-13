Ted Lasso wins back-to-back Emmy Awards alongside Severance and more

Several of Apple's best TV+ shows have scooped a total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards at the 74th annual awards, including a historic back-to-back win for Outstanding Comedy for Ted Lasso.

"Tonight at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the beloved Apple TV+ hit series “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons," the company celebrated in a press release.

As Apple notes Ted Lasso is only the eighth series in 74 years of the Emmys to do this. Ted Lasso was also the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year running, scooping four total awards including Outstanding Lead and Supporting Actor awards for Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) as well as outstanding directing for showrunner MJ Delaney.

Also honored

Apple's massive new hit Severance also scooped two awards for its titles design and music composition.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series won Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, Schmigadoon! won outstanding original music and lyrics, and Home Before Dark won Outstanding Motion Design.

Apple had picked up a large number of nominations, 52 in total, however, it was beaten out in a few key categories. Severance missed out on outstanding drama series and writing for a drama series to Succession, with lead actor Adam Scott being beaten by Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game).

The Emmy recognition shows Apple's continued heavy investment in its slate of original Apple TV+ content is paying off on the burgeoning streaming platform, which is about to reach its third birthday having been announced in November 2019. The scoops this week take Apple's original films, documentaries, and series to more than 270 award wins and more than 1,150 nominations. The company was also the first streaming platform to scoop an Academy Award for Best Picture at this year's Oscars for CODA.

