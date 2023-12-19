The end of the year Apple Movies and TV sale is live — here are the best choices
Apple TV Plus is an excellent service and the best Apple TV Plus movies are sure to blow you away. However, it doesn’t have everything you may want to watch, and it can be nice to digitally own your content in case it gets taken off the streaming service.
If you’ve been waiting to pick up some of the most iconic TV shows or want to catch up on the year’s best movies, here are some great deals we have spotted in Apple TV’s end-of-the-year sales.
Movie Sales
Including some of this year’s biggest hits like Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as some classics you might want to watch over the holiday season, we recommend checking out the following movie sales:
- Barbie
$19.99$9.99
- Full Metal Jacket
$14.99$7.99
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
$19.99$7.99
- It’s a Wonderful Life
$9.99$4.99
- The Godfather
$16.99$7.99
- Talk to Me
$19.99
TV sales
These TV sale choices should keep you busy until well after the holidays, thanks to the hundreds of hours of content available across them all:
- The Wire, The Complete Series
$79.99$39.99
- Breaking Bad: The Complete Series
$99.99
- Cowboy Bebop
$53.99$4.99
- Community: The Complete Series
$88.99$29.99 (iTunes TV sale)
- Twin Peaks, The Complete Original Series
$27.99$14.99 (iTunes TV sale)
- The Good Place, The Complete Series
$39.99$29.99
To get the very best deals on Apple TV, you have to look in both the app itself and iTunes TV as they offer different deals. It’s a strange system, but well worth checking both if you want a good deal.
With our choices of the best Apple Movies and Apple TV deals, you can get enough content to last you until next year’s holiday sales.
