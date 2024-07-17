These Bluetooth speakers are some of the best I've tested — and they're all reduced over Prime Day
Bluetooth savings.
There's really only one way to make your music loud when you're out and about, whether you want to play some tunes at a picnic or start an impromptu rave at the park, a Bluetooth speaker is your best bet. There are some great options out there as well, which will make your music sound great no matter where you are. I've tested all the speakers on the list so I can personally vouch for their quality — and thanks to Prime Day, they are all a whole lot more affordable.
Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker deals this Prime Day
Incredible Bluetooth speaker savings
Soundcore Motion X600 | $199 $149 at Amazon
This Soundcore speaker is at the top of our Bluetooth Speakers list, and there’s a reason why. It looks amazing, sounds really good, packs a solid bassy punch, and its spatial Audio is more impressive than you might expect. I love the Motion X600, and you probably will too — especially for it’s lowest price ever.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore | $249 $172 at Amazon
This metal speaker is an excellent option for the discerning outdoor enthusiast who wants to listen to music on the trail. The B&O Beosound Explore is small, sounds amazing, and feels extremely rugged with its metal housing. This deal is only on the Anthracite model, so don’t expect to get the Blue version for the same price.
JBL Flip 6 | $129 $89 at Amazon
This is on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to price, but it’s still an excellent little portable speaker. It comes in under $100 with this deal as well, making it a very good deal if you’re looking for something for that next backyard party. If you want something on the budget end, then this is the way to go.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.