This fantastic Vizio soundbar is over $100 off before Prime Day begins

Prime Day doesn't officially begin until July 11, but there are already a bunch of discounted products that can help complement the Apple products you already own, and this soundbar by Vizio is a great example of this with an Apple TV.

You can already save an impressive $100 on a Vizio soundbar, which is perfect for hearing your favorite movies, TV shows, and games with some extra punch thanks to the woofers and tweeters that come with this deal.

The soundbar is thin enough to go below almost any TV, even those that have been attached to a wall, and combined with the speakers you get in this, you'll be able to have Dolby Atmos across your front room with ease.

Surround sound discounts

Vizio Soundbar | $499 now $374 at Amazon Packaged with 11 speakers, this soundbar also comes with a remote control, so you can easily configure the bass and volume, alongside being able to switch between sources on your Apple TV, consoles, and more. At $125 off, it's an easy deal to get your content to the next level, soundwise.

If you're a lover of movies and TV shows, you've most likely been chopping and changing your home cinema setup for years now.

Whether that's changing speakers, your television, your furniture, or your content provider, such as Amazon's Fire 4K stick or an Apple TV, it's important to get it right.

But it could be argued that sound is the most important factor here - without it, you can't hear any content correctly, and it can ruin the whole experience.

This is where Vizio's speakers and soundbar come in - the reviews on Amazon are an overwhelming five stars, with plenty of users praising the sound quality and setup process.

So if you've been waiting to take advantage of a Prime Day deal to improve your sound, these speakers and soundbar could be the way to go.