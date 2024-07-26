Two months after initial release and a statement later, Sonos' CEO apologizes to users over its messy app redesign
But is it too little, too late?
Two months ago, Sonos completely refreshed its app, with a new look, and… fewer features? The update introduced more bugs than it did excitement, and users were less than pleased when their Sonos systems struggled to function like they once had.
For a company that relies so much on an interconnected system of devices where the app acts as the central guiding force, getting the redesign right was critical. When it wasn't, users took to the internet to voice their displeasure. Interestingly, (and perhaps anecdotally) while many times these issues can seem overblown by a vocal minority on the internet, in this case, it feels like a unanimous issue — one shared by thousands of Sonos users.
An apology
Now, to put users' minds at ease, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, has apologized for the redesign and its issues. In a blog update on the Sonos site, Spence says “We know that too many of you have experienced significant problems with our new app which rolled out on May 7, and I want to begin by personally apologizing for disappointing you.” A far cry from previous statements that saw him stand by the app redesign, and that users just couldn’t see what the firm had planned.
Here’s the thing now — Sonos has to actually do something. There have been updates to the app since its woeful rollout, but there are still significant issues with devices dropping out, not appearing at all, and some missing features. Spence has given us a release schedule to put our minds at ease, and it looks like this:
July and August:
- Improving the stability when adding new products
- Implementing Music Library configuration, browse, search, and play
August and September:
- Improving Volume responsiveness
- User interface improvements based on customer feedback
- Improving overall system stability and error handling
September:
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
- Improving Alarm consistency and reliability
September and October:
- Restoring edit mode for Playlists and the Queue
- Improving functionality in settings
He closes his apology with a ‘deep appreciation’ of users' patience and admits that Sonos now has to work hard to regain users’ trust. Is it too little too late? If the updates come when he says they will, likely not. No one is going to go out and rebuy their entire system again — but new customers might still be put off by other users talking about a rough app.
More from iMore
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.