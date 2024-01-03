We just got a Severance season 2 release date update from the show’s most mysterious character — and filming is set to wrap in just a few weeks time

It’s the most long-awaited TV show return for the Apple TV Plus streaming platform, but a release date for Severance season 2 still eludes us. That may all be about to change though, thanks to a new snippet of information apparently provided by a member of the show’s cast — one of Severance’s most mysterious characters.

According to Reddit user Newtsickle , a chance encounter with Dichen Lachman, who plays Ms. Casey in the show, may have given us the first notable update on the progress of Severance season 2 in months.

As stated in the Reddit post, Newtsickle bumped into Lachman at a restaurant just prior to New Year’s Eve, and took a snap with the star. “She was so lovely,” added the Reddit user, claiming that Lachman revealed the cast is “going to finish shooting season 2 in a couple of months!!”

Though we can’t verify the conversation between Newtsickle and Lachman, if true filming could be wrapped by the end of February 2024. Assuming a few months of post-production work is then needed, could we see a Severance season 2 release date announced before the summer? Perhaps in time for WWDC 2024, Apple’s annual summer product showcase?

Apple’s marketing of the show certainly seems to be looking to ramp up excitement once again. The official Apple TV X / Twitter account kicked off the year with back-to-back Severance posts.

The long road to Severance season 2

The return of Severance to our screens has been significantly slowed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, in which writers and production crew alike walked away from projects until better pay and reassurances against the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the industry could be secured by studios.

Cast and crew of Severance were among those on the picket lines, which led to months of delays, until the demands of strikers were met in November, and production was allowed to resume.

That Dichen Lachman is the first cast member to talk about production resuming is particularly exciting, as her character was at the heart of the cliffhanger ending of Severance season 1. We’ll avoid details in an effort to keep spoilers to a minimum for those still watching the show, but her character, Ms. Casey, who appears throughout the season akin to an unorthodox therapist the workers of Lumon, is by the end of season one revealed to have had a far deeper connection to protagonist Mark (played by Adam Scott) than could possibly have been imagined.

Their relationship is one of the great mysteries that fans of Severance are hoping will be uncovered in the second season of the show.