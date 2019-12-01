AirPods are one of Apple's better products of the last few years, and if you have a pair, you know why. You also know that the case they come with, while protective of the AirPods inside, isn't exactly the most sturdy thing itself. That's why you want to get the Elago Hang Case, which is on sale for $6 for Cyber Monday.

The Hang Case is great because its protective while not adding a lot of weight to the AirPods case. It's made from a silicone-based material that's both flexible and shock-resistant, meant to protect your AirPods from scratches and drops. It comes in a wide array of colors, including black, red, pink, and even a glow-in-the-dark Nightglow Blue.

If you'd prefer to have fast access to your AirPods and their case, you can wear the Hang Case thanks to its included carabiner. The metal clip attaches to a belt loop, bag, or other carrying point to allow for external carrying of your AirPods so you don't need to go rooting around in your pockets or your bag just to find your headphones.

One of the great things about the carabiner on the Hang case is that it's side-mounted. That might not sound like a big deal, but it allows the case to be compatible with Apple's Wireless Charge Case for the AirPods. A lot of AirPods carrying cases have their carrying clip on the back, meaning that to wirelessly charge your AirPods case you'll need to remove it from the protective case, which kind of defeats the purpose of having such a case. The Hang Case also supports standard wired charging using a cutout for the Lightning port on the bottom.

The Hang Case from Elago is a great way to keep your AirPods safe as you carry them, so get it at a discount while you still can.

