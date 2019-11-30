As you're shopping around for the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Lite this holiday season, you don't want to forget to pick up the proper accessories. Amazon is currently selling Joy-Cons, the most versatile controllers for the hybrid system, at a lower price. These controllers can slide on and off of the larger Switch. Additionally, they also pair with the Switch Lite. What makes Joy-Cons so awesome is that they interact with amiibo, respond to motion controls, and they feature HD rumble to make the gaming experience more immersive. Most off brand Switch controllers won't have all those features.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons slide on and off of the Nintendo Switch. They also feature amiibo functionality, HD rumble, and motion controls for a complete gaming experience. Currently, three color options are available at this price: Gray, Neon Red/Neon Blue, and Neon Pink/Neon Green.
$59.99
$79.99 $20.00
If you've already got a Nintendo Switch or are shopping for one this holiday season, you really ought to consider getting an extra pair of Joy-Cons. These bad boys make it easier for you to pass a controller to a buddy for multiplayer gaming. Nintendo has created several local multiplayer and party games so you, your friends, and your family can all play the same game from your couch. Choose from the three Joy-Con colors that are currently on sale to get the look you like best.
