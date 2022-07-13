I've dabbled in smart home and HomeKit devices over the years. But the cheapest, easiest one I've found is the SwitchBot HomeKit Smart Plug Mini. It's easy to set up and then it can be controlled entirely with HomeKit and Siri. You'll find it at Amazon for $10.49 today for Prime Day.
No more excuses. HomeKit is too cheap and easy.
SwitchBot HomeKit Smart Plug Mini | Was $14.99 now $10.49 at Amazon
Use Siri or HomeKit to control your lamp, fan, coffee machine, humidifier, TV, or just about any other device you can plug in.
I have this old smart lamp next to my bed that became a dumb lamp. Why? It's from the days before HomeKit. In order to use its smart features, I had to use the proprietary app. The app worked so infrequently and so poorly that I actually deleted it and just used the button on my lamp instead, rendering it back to just an ordinary lamp. Well, now it's a smart lamp once again. I just plugged that sucker into a SwitchBot HomeKit Smart Plug Mini, and now I can control the lamp in SmartKit. I can say, "Hey Siri, turn on my bedroom lamp." Or I can turn it on and off when I'm away from home. I can set up HomeKit scenes and HomeKit automations with it too.
I also plugged a couple of regular old lamps into SwitchBot HomeKit Smart Plug Minis throughout my home, so I can make my home look rather well-lit to varying degrees even when I'm not at home. My needs are pretty simple; certainly, you can do a lot more with this plug than I have. You could set up your coffee machine with coffee and water the night before, and set up the SwitchBot HomeKit Smart Plug Mini to turn on five minutes before your alarm will wake you. Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh coffee brewing. Or you could set it to turn on a fan or A/C unit right before you get home from work, so you'll come home to the perfect environment. Use geofencing to have your devices come on whenever you pull into your driveway.
You don't need to buy a special hub, but you will need a HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV, or dedicated iPad in order to control the plug when you're away from home. Incidentally, the SwitchBot Plug Mini works with other digital assistants as well like Alexa and Google Assistant, in case you're buying for a non-Apple user. It also acts as an energy monitor.
Of course, we're on top of all the latest Apple deals. Be sure to look at our Apple Prime Day deals hub if you're looking for a bargain — we're updating it live as the deals roll on in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
My Stream Deck is a productivity dream and now it's a Prime Day bargain
If you stream on Twitch or YouTube, a Stream Deck is a must-have. Even if you don't and just need shortcuts, you should consider this Elegato Stream Deck, on sale for Prime Day.
Emmy Awards: Apple TV+ scores record-breaking 52 nominations
Apple's catalog of streaming content has scooped a whopping 52 Emmy Award nominations for its hit shows Ted Lasso, Severance, Schmigadoon!, and more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Keep your HomeKit accessories safe and secure with the best HomeKit routers
Expand your home's Wi-Fi coverage and add an additional layer of security for your smart home accessories with the best HomeKit routers.