A good pair of headphones could last you a very long time, and Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a solid pair of headphones like Beats Wireless Studio 3 headphones. Right now in the UK, you can grab a pair for just £150, depending on which color you want.

As the title suggests, Beats Studio 3 Wireless have been my favorite headphones for a number of years now. They sound really excellent and are super comfortable and secure, which makes them great for a whole range of activities like exercising, travel, and commuting.

They are sweatproof, and the leather cups really add to the comfort and are also very easy to keep clean.

My favorite feature aside from audio quality is the battery life, which really is as good as the 22 hours boasted in the specs. Not only that, thanks to 'fast fuel' technology, you can charge them for 5-10 minutes and get a good hour or so of listening, perfect for when you're in a rush and have forgotten to charge your headphones. Another absolutely key feature is the W1 chip. The headphones work great with any Bluetooth device on either iOS or Android, however, they really shine when used alongside iOS devices because of their superfast pairing. Simply hold the power button to switch on the device and put them in pairing mode, then tap the alert on your iPhone that immediately pops up. It couldn't be more simple, and totally alleviates the stress of connecting often found with other headsets.

This deal is one of the more marginal savings this Black Friday but is certainly worth it. Some of the colors are not reduced as much as others, so be sure to double-check the pair you want are at the right price.