The Apple TV actions are some of my favorite new additions in iOS 13. They make using my Apple TV easier, and I no longer need to find hacked-together solutions just to turn it off and on. Now there are shortcut actions to wake up and put my Apple TV to sleep, play and pause, open a specific app, and more. I've created shortcuts and automations around a number of these actions to add a little fluidity to my day, especially to the beginning and end of my work day. I've also built shortcuts that make switching between apps easier. Here are some of my favorite shortcuts and automations to use with my Apple TV.

I create shortcuts like this because I like using them with Siri and my HomePods. Another simple one, this one is for waking up your Apple TV and is great if that's all you want to do. So I can just say "Hey Siri, Apple TV on," and the Apple TV in my office turns on. This shortcut also opens the TV app on the Apple TV automatically, as I've had trouble getting that to happen on its own in the past. Get the shortcut Apple TV Off

This one puts my Apple TV to sleep. And unlike the my 'Apple TV On,' which I have because I like controlling things with my voice, this shortcut is flat-out more convenient than using the Siri Remote. Whereas with the remote you need to press and hold the TV button to activate Control Center, then click Sleep, this shortcut is a simple voice command or button press, then off goes the Apple TV. Get the shortcut Morning routine

What this automation does is shut off my Aurora LED panel in my room, which I use as one of my primary light sources, as well as turn on a lamp in my office. At the same time, this automation also turns on the Apple TV in my office and, for good measure, opens the TV app on the Apple TV. Uses an NFC disc I have attached to the desk in my room. This automation works with both Apple TV and a couple of HomeKit accessories. I work from home, which means that all of the accessories that I need to work with are on the same network, so I don't need to manage multiple locations. Close of business