Reported by Variety, tensions seem to be running high between the Mythic Quest crew and show creator Rob McElhenney. After the Apple TV+ series suffered another COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month, Rob McElhenney sent a message to the staff trying to reassure them that it was safe to come to work.

"For as alarming as this sounds, we have been expecting this for weeks," he wrote. "The numbers in the county are spiking and consequently our numbers are doing the same. But to date there remains ZERO evidence of any transmission at work. Our set continues to be one of the safest places you can be outside of your homes."

McElhenney's message went on to give crew members the option to stay at home if they did not feel comfortable coming to work.

"As we know, nothing is one hundred percent safe," he wrote. "It's all mitigated risk. Returning to work is a personal issue and I continue to encourage you all to make a personal decision. If, because of the current climate, you feel that you should not/cannot return tomorrow please let your department head know immediately so we can make arrangements for a replacement ASAP."

Some members of the crew did not respond well to the safety claim. One crew member had short but choice words to the message:

"That's horseshit," said one of those who tested positive. "Utter horseshit" ... He also said that he did not believe the production consciously put people at risk, but that there was pressure to get the show completed on schedule ... "I think it was in the final push to finish this show and get everybody off CBS Radford," he said.

Another crew member said that he is convinced he got sick at work due to a gradual breakdown in safety protocols in order to get the season done.