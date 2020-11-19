Apple has announced that its upcoming neo-air thriller Losing Alice will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 22. The company posted the announcement on Twitter today.

A new psychological thriller from writer / director Sigal Avin, #LosingAlice premieres January 22 on Apple TV+ Losing Alice follows an aging director, Alice, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter whose dark, troubling script appears to be more truth than fiction.

The upcoming series follows the story of Alice, a 48-year-old film director who becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter. The audience will follow Alice's journey through flashbacks and flash-forwards that will take viewers through the conscious and subconscious of her mind.

"Losing Alice" is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success."

Losing Alice will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 22. Apple has not said if it will release all of the episodes at one time or if the episodes will be available week by week. In the past, the company has released the first three episodes of a new series and then released each new episode on a weekly basis.