Netflix for Apple TV finally gains an updated tvOS 15 interface

Netflix has updated its Apple TV+ app to take advantage of the new tvOS 15 media player. While the changes aren't huge, the move does mean that using the Netflix app will now be a more consistent experience when switching between other media playback apps that also use the same media player and controls.

While Netflix has long used Apple's own media player, the move to using the newer tvOS 15 media player is something that we've been waiting for since late last year. It's now happened, with those who have automatic updates enabled now already seeing the interface change.

Wow! Netflix has started to use the default Apple TV system video player 😮🤩 pic.twitter.com/QNd4CTwTKm — Noah Evans 🇺🇦 (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 13, 2022

9to5Mac points to a Reddit thread from a few days ago that appears to suggest the update has been around for a little while now.

In terms of what's new, Netflix users will now see a new-look interface that shows the name of the show or movie in large text at the bottom-left corner of the screen with an "Info" button below it. Episode titles will also appear in smaller text just above it. The right side of the progress bar shows new options for picture-in-picture mode, streaming stats, and subtitles — they're now no longer accessed via a swipe down from the top of the screen.

However, those that had been hoping that Netflix would come to its senses and add support for the TV app will be disappointed — there is none of that here, unfortunately. Despite that, Netflix is still one of the best Apple TV apps for people who love good content. But that's more down to the decisions made by its content buyers than its Apple TV app developers.