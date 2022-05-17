What you need to know
- Netflix has fired around 150 people in an attempt to reduce expenses.
- A shortfall of 200,000 subscribers was seen in the last quarter.
- Competition from Disney+, Apple TV+, and other streamers has hit Netflix hard of late .
Netflix has reportedly fired around 150 employees, most of them based in the United States, as it works to reduce operational costs.
The mass firings equate to around 2% of the streamer's workforce, according to a Variety report, and comes after revelations that it has been losing subscribers. Netflix saw its subscriber count fall by 200,000 people during the last quarter, causing share prices to fall.
"As we explained [in reporting Q1] earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company," a Netflix rep said in an emailed statement. "So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We're working hard to support them through this very difficult transition."
Netflix, once the darling of media, has found itself in a sticky spot of late. Hot competition from the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+ hasn't helped, while an ever-increasing price has seen customers cull the service in an attempt to save money. The company is readying a cheaper, ad-supported tier in an attempt to pull people back in. Disney+ is also making moves to do something similar, too.
If you want to enjoy Netflix and other streaming services in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Store employees in the United States must now wear masks
Apple has reportedly told employees at its United States Apple Stores that they must once again wear masks when at work, although the company has stopped short of requiring that customers also wear face coverings.
Apple's mixed reality headset could have an external screen
Rumors of Apple working on some kind of mixed reality headset are far from fresh but a new report has shared more information about how the project has struggled to ship a product. According to that report, and to deal with concerns from people on the team, Apple may be putting an external display on the headset so that people can see what you look like.
Leaked iPhone 14 cases show Pro models' insanely huge camera bumps
Apple is roundly expected to announce a new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a new leak claims to show some of the cases that are being built for those new handsets. And as we've been expecting, they show the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices will both come with massive camera bumps.
Need to print something from your iPhone? Check out these printers!
Printers are a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents. Even if you're mostly using your iPhone or iPad for everyday computing, AirPrint capable printers will keep you printing with no problems. Here are some of our favorites!