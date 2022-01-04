Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.

Engadget, citing a local reports, notes that any streamer with more than 100,000 daily users will be classified the same way — something that will likely put Apple TV+ in the crosshairs as well. Apple doesn't share its streaming figures, however, so we don't know for sure.

The change means that, as of March, Netflix will begin streaming channels including Channel One, an entertainment channel alongside a Russian Orthodox Church channel.