Renowned as a pioneer of reusable notetaking, Rocketbook is the name in smart, reusable notebook technology. Right now on Amazon, you can score a Rocketbook Smart Reusable notebook for only 20 bucks in this Black Friday sale, that's $15 less than the standard price.

The Rocketbook Notebook is a wipe-clean, reusable notebook that syncs with all of your favorite cloud applications for endless notetaking and organization.

The Rocketbook Notebook is a 32 page dotted grid notebook that you can endlessly wipe clean after use. You can take notes to your heart's content, and then upload them to any popular cloud application such as Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more thanks to Rocketbook's app for iOS and Android.

Rocketbook even incorporates smart titles, smart search, and even email transcription for organizing your notes. This package includes one Rocketbook Core, measuring 8.5" x 11".

The Rocketbook also comes with a Pilot FriXion Pen, combined with the paper, this helps to simulate writing in a traditional notebook, whilst still being endlessly reusable. Once you're done with your notes, simply apply a drop of water and wipe it clean, then start again.

The Rocketbook notebook is available in several different colors, and the price will vary depending on which one you pick. The 'Infinity Black' option is the cheapest at the headline price of $20, however, there are slightly smaller savings to be had on all of the available colors, as well as the 'Executive' size of the notebook, which is slightly smaller a 6" x8.8". Both options also come with a microfiber cloth for wiping clean your notebook between notetaking sessions.