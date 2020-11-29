Amazon is already launching a ton of Cyber Monday sales and one of the most exciting is the deal going on right now with the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum.
iRobot is known for creating some of the most effective robot vacuums on the market and one of its most feature-rich models is almost half off for Cyber Monday.
iRobot Roomba i7
The iRobot Roomba i7 is 10x more powerful than its little brother, can handle the hairiest pets, learns how to clean your house on its own, and can even be summoned using your smart assistant.
The iRobot Roomba i7 features a premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the power-lifting suction when compared to its 600 Series model so you can be confident this vacuum can handle if some of the most stubborn debris. It's Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes won't get tangled on pet hair but the high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.
It's guided by iRobot's proprietary vSLAM navigation which learns the layout of your home and builds its own smart maps. This allows it to figure out how to clean most efficiently and, when it does inevitably run low on battery, will hop on the charger and then resume right where it left off.
The vacuum features an app that you can use to program everything will suggest personalized schedules so it cleans at the most convenient times for you. It even works with smart assistants like Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can ask something like "Roomba, clean under the kitchen table."
The iRobot Roomba i7 can link up with the Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop as well to clean and mop in proper sequence together. It is also compatible with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal to empty its own bin.
If you are on the hunt for a Roomba vacuum but the Roomba i7 isn't what you need, check out our list of the Best Roomba Vacuums in 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
