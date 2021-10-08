What you need to know
- "Get Rolling With Otis" has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The series follows Otis the Tractor and his life on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.
"Get Rolling With Otis" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new series, which is based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, follows the story of Otis the Tractor and all of his friends on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.
Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, "Get Rolling With Otis" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 8. This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they're feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O'Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below.
Introduce your kids to Otis, a tiny tractor that teaches the joy of helping others. Get Rolling with Otis premieres October 8, exclusively on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"Get Rolling With Otis" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
