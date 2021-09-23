What you need to know
- The dual-language show Acapulco arrives on Apple TV+ next month.
- The show will be available in both English and Spanish.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the new dual-language show Acapulco will debut on the streaming service next month — October 8, to be specific.
Announced via press release, the show's arrival will bring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon to our screens.
"Acapulco" tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, set in 1984, is narrated by Derbez, who portrays the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.
The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.
The new show will join a growing collection of movies, documentaries, and TV shows that are exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service. Priced at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is quietly becoming the best value in streaming and the arrival of Acapulco will only strengthen that.
If you want to enjoy Acapulco in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
