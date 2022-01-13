Less than a week after releasing a six-minute trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, The Pokémon Company just released another 13-minute preview trailer. This trailer shows new and returning gameplay mechanics, gives insight into some of the missions you'll be carrying out, and features new landscapes and Pokémon. You can watch the trailer below.

Some of the new features include:

Using Pokémon to collect raw materials used for crafting, some of which can be obtained after defeating or catching new Pokémon

Experience Candies make a comeback from previous games, and can be used to level up you Pokémon

Some aggressive Pokémon will reject Pokéballs if in an "Alert" state, meaning you'll have to weaken them in battle to catch them

Distracting Pokémon with Berries to catch them from behind, known as "Back Style"

Initiating a battle while a Pokémon is caught unawares can give you the opportunity to attack an additional time

Taking too much damage from aggressive wild Pokémon will make you black out and head back to camp, losing some of the items you gathered

Catching Pokémon in different styles can net you with rewards

You can take on side-quests from residents of Jubilife Village, called requests

In addition to the clothing shop and hair salon, you can also craft items, buy recipes, and trade Pokémon in Jubilife Village

The eerily futuristic smartphone you use during the game is called the Arc Phone

Of course, there's much more to see if you pay attention to the trailer, so be sure to have a look at it for yourself. This is certainly going to be a massive game, with tons to do for every kind of Pokémon fan. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.