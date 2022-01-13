What you need to know
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus features an open-world environment set in an ancient Sinnoh region.
- The Pokémon Company released a 13-minute trailer with a preview of the game's features.
- The trailer confirms the return of some features such as trading and the use of Experience Candy.
Less than a week after releasing a six-minute trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, The Pokémon Company just released another 13-minute preview trailer. This trailer shows new and returning gameplay mechanics, gives insight into some of the missions you'll be carrying out, and features new landscapes and Pokémon. You can watch the trailer below.
Some of the new features include:
- Using Pokémon to collect raw materials used for crafting, some of which can be obtained after defeating or catching new Pokémon
- Experience Candies make a comeback from previous games, and can be used to level up you Pokémon
- Some aggressive Pokémon will reject Pokéballs if in an "Alert" state, meaning you'll have to weaken them in battle to catch them
- Distracting Pokémon with Berries to catch them from behind, known as "Back Style"
- Initiating a battle while a Pokémon is caught unawares can give you the opportunity to attack an additional time
- Taking too much damage from aggressive wild Pokémon will make you black out and head back to camp, losing some of the items you gathered
- Catching Pokémon in different styles can net you with rewards
- You can take on side-quests from residents of Jubilife Village, called requests
- In addition to the clothing shop and hair salon, you can also craft items, buy recipes, and trade Pokémon in Jubilife Village
- The eerily futuristic smartphone you use during the game is called the Arc Phone
Of course, there's much more to see if you pay attention to the trailer, so be sure to have a look at it for yourself. This is certainly going to be a massive game, with tons to do for every kind of Pokémon fan. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.
Ancient Sinnoh
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Create the first Pokédex
Choose from a medley of starters: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawatt, and embark on a journey through feudal Sinnoh ad you strive to create the very first Pokédex. This open-world adventure is a whole new take on the Pokémon formula, with new mechanics and mysteries to uncover.
