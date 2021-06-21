What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for Ted Lasso season two.
- The second season will premiere on July 23.
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit show Ted Lasso and it's looking great.
The first season was a breakout year for Ted Lasso which saw it involved in various awards and people are keen to see if the second season has as much of an impact as the first. If this trailer is any indication, Apple TV+ has nothing to worry about.
Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.
The first season of Ted Lasso is on Apple TV+ now so there is still plenty of time for you to binge it to get ready for the July 23 premiere of season two. That second season will run for 12 episodes and each and every one of them is likely to be a good time. It's impossible not to watch this show without a smile on your face!
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Ted Lasso. You still have a little time to get one of the best TVs we could find as well. Nobody wants to sit down to watch season two on a sub-par screen, do they?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Review: Papalook PA930 Live Streaming Webcam upgrades your video
You don't have to settle for the dim, blurry images captured by your computer's webcam. Upgrade your streaming content with Papalook's latest webcam.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best!
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are scouting the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.