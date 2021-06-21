The first season was a breakout year for Ted Lasso which saw it involved in various awards and people are keen to see if the second season has as much of an impact as the first. If this trailer is any indication, Apple TV+ has nothing to worry about.

Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit show Ted Lasso and it's looking great.

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

The first season of Ted Lasso is on Apple TV+ now so there is still plenty of time for you to binge it to get ready for the July 23 premiere of season two. That second season will run for 12 episodes and each and every one of them is likely to be a good time. It's impossible not to watch this show without a smile on your face!

You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Ted Lasso. You still have a little time to get one of the best TVs we could find as well. Nobody wants to sit down to watch season two on a sub-par screen, do they?