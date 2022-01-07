A bug that has caused Waze users to be told to create an account even though they're signed into one might finally be fixed. The issue cropped up on iPhone and when using CarPlay with users finding that they were effectively signed out even though they were still signed in.

The issue is one that I've been battling with over the last few weeks and I can confirm that it is very irritating. At times, and despite being signed in, Waze would prompt me to create a new account. Sometimes I could sign back in, other times I couldn't.

Thankfully, a new Waze update might have things back on track as reported by Auto Evolution.

According to the report, the problem was first spied in the Waze betas but it wasn't fixed before it could find its way into the App Store. And while the update notes don't reference this bug specifically, they do point to something being fixed. Auto Evolution thinks it's this bug that Waze's developers have been working on.

This is why the release of version 4.88 is so important for iPhone owners. The app, which is now available for download from Apple's App Store, includes a fix for an account registration issue originally spotted in the beta builds but somehow made its way to the stable version.

Existing Waze users should see the update available for download now. Everyone else can grab Waze for free from the App Store today. Hopefully, you'll stay signed in until you sign yourself out now, too!

Waze is one of the best iPhone apps for drivers but this bug was definitely threatening the validity of that statement.