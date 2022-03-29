Apple has confirmed the New York Mets will play the Washington Nationals in the first game aired on Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball on April 8.

The company stated:

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the first half of the 2022 "Friday Night Baseball" schedule. These scheduled games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+. "Friday Night Baseball" will premiere April 8 with two marquee games: the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7 p.m. ET, featuring the anticipated Mets debut of three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer taking on All-Star Juan Soto and the Nationals; and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Angels taking on Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and the defending American League Champion Astros. "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ on Fridays throughout the regular season.

The first half of the schedule takes us to June 24. Apple TV+ programming will include two exclusive live games every Friday, studio programming, on-demand content, and a 24/7 channel including highlights and throwback games.

Apple says it is also commemorating Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, the 75th anniversary of Robinson's historic major league debut. That Friday Night Baseball will feature special coverage of the league's reigning Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena.

Friday Night Baseball will be available on Apple TV+ on all of Apple's devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV.