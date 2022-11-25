Live
The Apple Black Friday deals you've been waiting for - get great prices on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more
The best Apple deals live, as they happen during Black Friday 2022
We're big fans of saving money here at iMore - particularly when those savings are on Apple kit. This Black Friday, we're keeping track of all the best deals and posting on this live blog minute-to-minute, ensuring you have the best Apple deals to hand the instant they land.
There have been some big launches this year from Apple, with the latest iPhones, MacBook Airs, Apple Watches, iPads, and new AirPods landing with gusto. Our particular favorites have been the new MacBook Air and Apple Watch Ultra. We've even seen reductions on these latest devices - which is always a pleasant surprise.
We're hoping to see some low prices on some outgoing kit too - the MacBook Air M1, for example, is now being superseded by the M2 MacBook Air, so we think there could be some big savings on last generation's thin and light. AirPods Pro also have a new version, so there should be some great reductions on the previous models.
We've been tracking Apple deal prices across retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, for weeks in the run-up to Black Friday, looking at which Apple deals are legit and which you should avoid. It's well worth checking out Amazon's Apple deals page too so that you can see the best deals and prices over there as well.
We'll keep the very best Apple Black Friday deals for the US and the UK right at the top of this live blog so you don't need to fret that you've missed anything.
Apple Black Friday deals
- AirPods Max:
$549$449 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon
- iPad Pro:
$799$759 at Amazon
- iPad Air:
$599$559 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14-inch:
$1999$1599 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch:
$2499$1999 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1299$1149 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M2:
$1199$1049 at Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard:
$349$299 at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 8 has seen its fair share of deals over the last year, with massive discounts on the Cellular version of the watch. That big deal is over now, but you can save $50 off the GPS version over at Amazon. That's the lowest price for this version of the watch, which is always a bonus.
iMore loves the Series 8, even if it could've been more different from the previous model. Check out the Series 8 review to get more of our thoughts.
MacBooks are expensive - it's no great secret. That's why waiting for Black Friday before you hit that 'buy' is always a good idea. I mean, that's what I've done - my five-year-old MacBook Pro has just been replaced by a new MacBook Pro 14-inch.
Glad I waited too - there are savings everywhere on it. Just take a look at Amazon, where you can nab one for $400 off, making it $1599. That's a pretty big saving and means it's still at its lowest price. Nice - particularly if you're me.
This Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-cancelling headphone deal for just $149.95 is incredible. It’s the latest model, rocks great styling and boasts 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. With an RRP of $349.95 that’s a 57% saving. While they haven’t often been at that top price, these are regularly sell at well over $200, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them.
There is no doubt that the Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad is a thing of exquisite beauty. It is also very, very expensive, so any deal on it is one to snap up. If you want to make the most of your iPad you need a keyboard, and this is the top of the range. You can now get it in black or white for just $299 from Amazon, that’s a $50 saving for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Does Apple do Black Friday?
That's a resounding 'kind of'. Yes, Apple will tell you 'yes, of course we do Black Friday! You can get a voucher of different size depending on what you purchase at the Apple Store!'. In reality, these don't make for any real kind of saving when you're buying something on the day like you might find at other retailers.
Given that Apple itself rarely hands out discounts or offers on its products anyway, we would always recommend going to a third party retailer such as Amazon, where there often loads of deals to be had.
- AirPods Max:
$549$449 at Amazon
One of the biggest savings we've seen so far is the AirPods Max - the biggest and shiniest of the AirPods lineup. These 'phones are currently $100 off over at Amazon for almost the lowest price ever, and a pretty monster saving.
Now, I, Tammy, am not the biggest fan of the AirPods Max, but the rest of the team absolutely loves them. In our AirPods Max review, we called them 'HiFi Wonder' - so maybe it's just me. Either way, if you like AirPods, you'll like these, and you'll like that $100 saving even more.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.