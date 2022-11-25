The Apple Black Friday deals you've been waiting for - get great prices on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

We're big fans of saving money here at iMore - particularly when those savings are on Apple kit. This Black Friday, we're keeping track of all the best deals and posting on this live blog minute-to-minute, ensuring you have the best Apple deals to hand the instant they land.

There have been some big launches this year from Apple, with the latest iPhones, MacBook Airs, Apple Watches, iPads, and new AirPods landing with gusto. Our particular favorites have been the new MacBook Air and Apple Watch Ultra. We've even seen reductions on these latest devices - which is always a pleasant surprise.

We're hoping to see some low prices on some outgoing kit too - the MacBook Air M1, for example, is now being superseded by the M2 MacBook Air, so we think there could be some big savings on last generation's thin and light. AirPods Pro also have a new version, so there should be some great reductions on the previous models.

We've been tracking Apple deal prices across retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, for weeks in the run-up to Black Friday, looking at which Apple deals are legit and which you should avoid. It's well worth checking out Amazon's Apple deals page too so that you can see the best deals and prices over there as well.

We'll keep the very best Apple Black Friday deals for the US and the UK right at the top of this live blog so you don't need to fret that you've missed anything.