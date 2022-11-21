Black Friday Apple Watch deals LIVE: Ultra, Series 8, and more
All the best wearable deals as they happen
Who doesn't love an Apple Watch Black Friday deal? We certainly do, and we have already spotted loads of deals all over the place. Seems like retailers just can't wait to start the savings, as deals crop up in all the usual spots. If you're looking for an Apple Watch, then it looks like this Black Friday will be a great time to grab one - and you might not even have to wait for the day itself.
There aren't going to be many on Apple's website, but there will be loads elsewhere. Look out for deals at all your favorite retailers (or don't, because we'll be doing all that here, just for you). Whatever happens, you're going to be able to save a lot of money.
We'll be keeping this Black Friday blog updated with all the best prices and deals as they go live, so keep checking back to see what's new.
Apple Watch Black Friday higlights
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS:
$399$349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular:
$499$449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE GPS:
$249$229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular:
$329$309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Finding Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Amazon: save up to $60 on Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $60 on Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch Black Friday deals
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
