Live
Early Black Friday Apple deals: MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods galore
The best Apple Deals as they happen
We're always keen on a good deal, and so far there are already loads of Black Friday Apple deals to be nabbed. Looks like retailers are chomping at the Black Friday bit too, with loads of deals already live across the web - so there's plenty of chance to save a bundle.
There won't be many directly from Apple (or any, in all honesty), but there are and will be some prices on the likes of Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPhones, and AirPods at loads of different vendors - basically, if you've been looking for a great price, you might not even have to wait until November 25 for the best deals.
We'll be keeping you updated with all the best deals as they happen, pointing you in the right direction with every post. Keep coming back to us, we'll have more prices and deals than last you checked. So let's get going with some of the best places to find the biggest reductions.
Early Apple Black Friday deals highlights
- Apple deals at Amazon
- AirPods deals at Amazon
- Apple Watch deals at Amazon
- iPad deals at Amazon
- Best Buy Apple deals
- MacBook deals at B&H Photo
Latest Early Apple Black Friday deals Live
Fancy some new AirPods? This might not be the biggest discount, but It'll save you some money on one of the pairs of the best true wireless earbuds. The Air Pods Pro 2 are a pretty decent update to the AirPods Pro, piling on more features than you can shake an AirPods-sized stick at.
This deal isn't the biggest, but it brings them back down to their lowest price ever. If nothing else, this points to the potential for further discounts that may come closer to Black Friday proper.
One of the best iPads ever, the iPad Air brought the M1 chip to a more affordable package. The screen is excellent, the chassis slick and attractive, and the performance is to die for. What could be better? A new lowest price.
This iPad Air price is the lowest the tablet has been for some time, chopping $80 off full price. It's a great saving on a fantastic iPad. The price drop is on all the different colors, as well as storage options. There is a reduction on the Wifi + Cellular version, but it's only around a $40 drop at Amazon.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a very solid little smartwatch, and one of the best Apple Watches that you can buy. It's almost becoming a must for iPhone users, and the GPS + Cellular model brings even more features to the table.
This deal makes it the cheapest that it has ever been, with a massive $110 discount. That now brings it to the same price as the GPS variant of the same size, so you can get more watch for the same price. The larger 44mm variant is also reduced, but only by $40 at Amazon. Not sure which is the best model for you? Check out the differences between the Apple Watch GPS VS GPS + Cellular.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.