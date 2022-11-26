Live
Cyber Monday Apple deals to see away the beginning of the week blues
Black Friday is over now, but the deals are still rolling in for Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but the Cyber Monday deals are coming thick and fast. As always, we're watching the best deals as they happen, and updating this live blog with all the lowest prices on Apple gear.
Black Friday was a big time for Apple deals, and it seems like Cyber Monday will be too. We've already had lowest prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPhones and even Apple Watches, so we're looking forward to some even lower prices, as well as some epic continuing deals.
Of course, the shopping event over at the Apple Store continues to buzz away, but as always, we recommend avoiding it as much as possible. You won't get any direct discounts, just gift cards that you can use to buy something else. If you're looking at two Apple products or some third-party Apple accessories at the same time, then this could be helpful, but if you want to save money on one, then it's pretty useless.
Instead, we'd recommend going with one of the third-party retailers - that's where we've found all these deals! The likes of Amazon and B&H Photo will have some epic prices, so stick with us as we show you the best Cyber Monday deals across all retailers. We'll keep great Cyber Monday Apple deals at the top of this page if you just want the highlights and a quick deal, but keep going to see the latest deals as they roll in.
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals
Cyber Monday iPhone deals highlights
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $1000 off and 4 free gifts at Verizon
- iPhone 14: $300 gift card and free Beats Studio Buds at Visible
- iPhone 14 Pro: six months of free service with Mint Mobile
- iPhone 14 Pro: $300 gift card and a pair of Beats Studio buds at Visible
- iPhone 13: save $5 a month off device contract at AT&T
Cyber Monday Apple headphone deals
- AirPods Max: (Was $549) Now $449 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: (Was $249) Now $200 at Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-cancelling: (Was $350) Now 219 at Amazon
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Ultra: (Was $799) Now $739 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE: (Was $249) Now $229 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8: (Was $399) Now $349 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular: (Was $499) Now $474 at Amazon
Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals
- iPad Pro: (Was $799) Now $749 at Amazon
- iPad Air: (Was $599) Now $559 at Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9 iPad Pro: (Was $349) Now $299 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2: (Was $129) Now $89 at Amazon
- Logitech Touch Combo: Up to $50 off
Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Pro deals
- MacBook Pro 14-inch: (Was $1,999) Now $1,600 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch: (Was $2,499) Now $2,000 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro M2: (Was $1,299) Now $1,149 at Amazon
Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Air deals
- MacBook Air M2: (Was $1,199) Now $1,049 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M1: (Was $999) Now $799 at Amazon
Apple TV 4K Cyber Monday deals
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021): (Was $199) Now $79 at Amazon
- 2022 Apple TV 4K Wi‑Fi + Ethernet: (Was $149) Now $143 at Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra remains at its Black Friday price this Cyber Monday, with a nice $60 discount at Amazon. This continues to be the lowest price at $739, making it still one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen for some time.
No matter what price you pay, you're getting what our review calls the 'best Apple Watch for most people'. Obviously, the key caveat is that price - but if you can stretch it's well worth it.
The iPad 2022 just hit its lowest price ever over at Amazon - after the Black Friday rush! There's now a $40 discount on the tablet, making it $419. This is the first large discount, and it makes the yellow model seem extra tempting. At least, more tempting to me. I think it looks nice.
Pop over and find that $419 price at Amazon now - although please leave enough yellow ones for me for when my shift is over.
What are Apple Cyber Monday deals?
When Black Friday comes to an end, the Cyber Monday deals come out to play - it's another opportunity for retailers to give you the best prices possible on the tech you're looking for.
There are reductions across the board at places like Amazon, where you'll find massive sales on Apple kit over the weekend and over Monday itself.
AirPods 2 are back at that lowest price, and more importantly, perhaps, you can actually buy a pair. They're back in stock over at Amazon, where you'll find them at the lowest price of anywhere.
Don't expect the newest or most impressive AirPods from these little guys - but for $79 at Amazon, you're getting the cheapest way to get a pair of AirPods in your pocket.
