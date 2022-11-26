Cyber Monday Apple deals to see away the beginning of the week blues

Black Friday may be over, but the Cyber Monday deals are coming thick and fast. As always, we're watching the best deals as they happen, and updating this live blog with all the lowest prices on Apple gear.

Black Friday was a big time for Apple deals, and it seems like Cyber Monday will be too. We've already had lowest prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPhones and even Apple Watches, so we're looking forward to some even lower prices, as well as some epic continuing deals.

Of course, the shopping event over at the Apple Store continues to buzz away, but as always, we recommend avoiding it as much as possible. You won't get any direct discounts, just gift cards that you can use to buy something else. If you're looking at two Apple products or some third-party Apple accessories at the same time, then this could be helpful, but if you want to save money on one, then it's pretty useless.

Instead, we'd recommend going with one of the third-party retailers - that's where we've found all these deals! The likes of Amazon and B&H Photo will have some epic prices, so stick with us as we show you the best Cyber Monday deals across all retailers. We'll keep great Cyber Monday Apple deals at the top of this page if you just want the highlights and a quick deal, but keep going to see the latest deals as they roll in.

If you only care about specific Apple products, then also check out these pages:

The best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Cyber Monday iPhone deals highlights

Cyber Monday Apple headphone deals

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals

Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Pro deals

Cyber Monday Apple MacBook Air deals

Apple TV 4K Cyber Monday deals