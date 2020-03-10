What you need to know
- Apple is expected to release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 this year.
- iPadOS 14 will reportedly include a new PencikKit addition.
- Text written using an Apple Pencil will be converted to on-screen text.
We've been hearing all about what iOS 14 and watchOS 7 will bring to the table later this year, but the latest news is all about iPadOS 14. According to a new report we can expect improved Apple Pencil support that will turn handwritten text into normal text on-screen.
According to MacRumors, the update will allow text to be written into any text field, removing the need to use the on-screen keyboard. That alone has the potential to make owning an Apple Pencil an absolute must for iPad users.
According to information obtained by MacRumors, the PencilKit feature appears to work with any text input field available in iOS, making it compatible with Messages, Notes, Reminders, Calendar, Mail, and more. A floating interface will pop up whenever a text field is tapped with the pencil, allowing for the written input.
It's also likely that third-party apps will be able to take advantage of this feature because it will be built right into PencilKit. That means PDF editors, email clients, and just about anything will support it.
If all of this sounds familiar, that's because it is. Apple's Newton did exactly the same thing way back in the 1990s. You know what they say – everything old is new again!
I'd expect Apple to announce iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 during its WWDC event, likely to take place in June. That event might not look like it has in past years thanks to the ongoing coronavirus issues facing people around the world, but something will need to replace it even if cancelation is in the cards.
