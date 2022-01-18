Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday

What you need to know
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is coming to the App Store on Friday.
- Gamers will need to be Apple Arcade subscribers to take the game in.
- The next big Apple Arcade title will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Those who subscribe to Apple Arcade have a hot new game to look forward to with the news that Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is coming to the App Store this Friday, January 21.
The new game, which will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV will have everyone's favorite Nickelodeon characters battle it out on the court using their own unique special moves.
Join all your Nickelodeon favorites from past and present as they compete in the most extreme tennis matches ever. It's the ultimate tennis showdown as iconic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe including SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more, compete for the top spot. Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis pits players against each other in multiplayer mode in iconic locations including Bikini Bottom, ZIM's secret base, and NYC rooftops seen in TMNT, or they can go to solo in story mode, where players will advance through unique challenges for each character. Compete as SpongeBob using a Krusty Krab sign as a racket, Angelica dressed as a princess, or even Michelangelo wearing a fancy suit (don't worry he is still carrying a pizza box as a racket). Each character has its own unique special moves and players will have the ability to customize the character's outfits and rackets the more they play the game
You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to take this new game in or, if you're already using Apple Music and other Apple services, check out Apple One. The subscription bundle could even save you some money!
You can pre-register your download of Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis in the App Store now ahead of the big day.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. This could be a great game to play with a controller!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Iffy report shares claimed iPhone SE 3 dummies in photos and video
Apple is widely expected to announce a new iPhone SE within the next few months and now new images and video show what is said to be 3D-printed dummy units.
Review: An iPad stylus for half the price of Apple's choice
Whether you're a digital artist or you just prefer writing emails by hand, here is a stylus that works with any newer iPad model. Even better, it comes at less than half the price of an Apple Pencil.
Ericsson sues Apple over patent infringement as licensing talks break down
Ericsson is suing Apple for infringement of its patents pertaining to 2G, 3G, and 4G, after a 2015 deal between the two expired. Ericsson says talks have broken down over a renewed licensing deal that includes 5G.
These grips give you a better handle on your Switch Lite
The perfect console for an affordable and on-the-go option is the Nintendo Switch Lite. While it's easily portable it isn't necessarily comfortable to hold, but a good grip will fix that!