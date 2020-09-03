Mario Kart Live Home CircuitSource: Nintendo screenshot

What you need to know

  • Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be coming to Nintendo Switch.
  • This is an augmented reality game that allows players to drive a remote control Mario kart in their homes via the Nintendo Switch.
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit releases on October 16, 2020.

During Nintendo's Mario Direct, which celebrates 35 years of the famous plumber's franchise, several Mario games were announced to be coming to the Switch console before Spring 2021. One of these games is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which uses augmented reality via a camera located on a remote control car and the Nintendo Switch console's screen.

Players can control a car that features Mario or Luigi around a physical space while viewing the race track, other racers, items, and powerups via the Nintendo Switch screen. There is a multiplayer mode, but players will need two karts, two Switch consoles, and two versions of the game for this to work.

Though Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is expected to release on October 16, 2020, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Remote control Mario

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Remote control Mario on Switch

Using a Nintendo Switch and a remote control car that features either Mario or Luigi, players can race around a physical space while viewing the track and other opponents via the Switch screen.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.