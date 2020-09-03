During Nintendo's Mario Direct , which celebrates 35 years of the famous plumber's franchise, several Mario games were announced to be coming to the Switch console before Spring 2021. One of these games is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which uses augmented reality via a camera located on a remote control car and the Nintendo Switch console's screen.

Players can control a car that features Mario or Luigi around a physical space while viewing the race track, other racers, items, and powerups via the Nintendo Switch screen. There is a multiplayer mode, but players will need two karts, two Switch consoles, and two versions of the game for this to work.

Though Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is expected to release on October 16, 2020, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.