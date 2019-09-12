What you need to know
- Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Switch fitness accessory called the Ring-Con.
- The Ring-Con comes with a Leg Strap.
- Both accessories hold a Joy-Con and respond to motion controls.
- Nintendo is releasing a new fitness game called RingFit Adventure to be used specifically with the Ring-Con and Leg Strap.
- The Ring-Con, Leg Strap, and RingFit Adventure game will release October 18, 2019.
- The accessories and game aren't available for pre-order just yet.
Last week we got a teaser for an upcoming Nintendo Switch fitness accessory, but today the gaming company revealed more about it. The accessory - officially named the Ring-Con - is a bendable wheel designed to hold a Joy-Con and react to your movements. It comes with a Leg Strap, which also houses a Joy-Con. These accessories will become available on October 18, 2019.
But what is a new accessory without a good game to go with it? Nintendo also announced that it will be releasing RingFit Adventure, a fantasy game that has you battling dragons and enemies with fitness! You'll be able to purchase the game, Ring-Con, and Leg Strap all in one package. All I know is defeating evil enemies with the power of squats and stretches could be one of the best ways to get fit and overcome life's troubles after a hard day.
The way the Ring-Con and Leg Strap work are very similar to Wii Fit games and the accompanying fitness accessories that were popular several years ago. These devices are sure to get players' hearts pumping while taking their mind off of the actual labor of exercising. The accessories and game aren't available just yet for pre-order, but we're sure they'll pop up soon.
Previously, I stated that the teaser video Nintendo released for the Ring-Con was uncomfortable to watch. Now that I've been able to see actual gameplay in addition to gamers using the Ring-Con, this device appears less silly. It's still weird, but quirkiness has long been a wonderful companion for Nintendo and its creations.
