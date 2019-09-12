Last week we got a teaser for an upcoming Nintendo Switch fitness accessory, but today the gaming company revealed more about it. The accessory - officially named the Ring-Con - is a bendable wheel designed to hold a Joy-Con and react to your movements. It comes with a Leg Strap, which also houses a Joy-Con. These accessories will become available on October 18, 2019.

But what is a new accessory without a good game to go with it? Nintendo also announced that it will be releasing RingFit Adventure, a fantasy game that has you battling dragons and enemies with fitness! You'll be able to purchase the game, Ring-Con, and Leg Strap all in one package. All I know is defeating evil enemies with the power of squats and stretches could be one of the best ways to get fit and overcome life's troubles after a hard day.