Nintendo has shared its Q1 results for fiscal year 2021. Net sales reached $3.4 billion (358.1 billion yen) while operating profit for the quarter rose 427.7% year-over-year to $1.37 billion (144.7 billion yen). Over 61.44 million Nintendo Switch units have been shipped in total, with 5.68 million Nintendo Switch units sold in the quarter.

Nintendo noted that the ongoing pandemic made acquiring parts used in the manufacture of Nintendo Switch difficult but that the situation has "almost recovered."

Moving to first-party software, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold through over 20 million copies, with digital sales accounting for 50% of copies sold. This means that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the second best-selling game on Nintendo Switch ever, only behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Meanwhile, Ring Fit Adventure has sold over 4 million units.

Looking ahead, Nintendo's software lineup consist of titles like a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4, all of which lack release dates. More immediately, Pikmin 3 Deluxe was just announced and is set to release on October 30. We'll have to wait for the next big Nintendo Direct to find out what else is on the way for Holiday 2020.