What you need to know
- A new pair of Zelda-themed Joy-Con are coming to Nintendo Switch.
- The left Joy-Con will feature a Hylian Shield motif, while the right Joy-Con will feature a Master Sword motif.
- The Joy-Con will release alongside the new Skyward Sword HD game on July 21st.
To celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, Nintendo has announced that they will be releasing a new pair of Joy-Con that feature a Hyrulean motif. Sporting a blue-and-white theme, the left Joy-Con is styled after the Hylian Shield, and the right Joy-Con will feature a Master Sword design.
The new Nintendo Switch controllers will be releasing on July 21st, alongside their port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, whose original version released on the Nintendo Wii in 2011. Skyward Sword was released on the Wii to celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 25th anniversary, and has long since been rumoured to be ported on the Nintendo Switch, given that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess have already received ports on the Nintendo Wii U.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be the third Zelda entry on the Nintendo Switch, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which are some of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch. These Zelda-themed Joy-Con will be the first of their kind, joining the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Monster Hunter Rise in receiving their own themed controllers.
