It seems like everyone is trying to get ahold of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year. It makes sense given how fun the console is and how many awesome games there are to play. Since we're stuck inside, it's a great way to keep everyone entertained. As I've been looking around, I've seen plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles, but only one Black Friday deal has really caught my eye.

There are going to be hundreds of Nintendo Switch bundles this week, but so far, this is the best one we've seen. You'll get not only the gaming system but also the best-selling Mario Kart 8 racing game and s 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for free. That's basically saving you $68.

You'll save $68 on this Switch bundle since it basically gives you the $60 Mario Kart 8 download and the $8 Nintendo Switch Online subscription for free. Honestly, if you're getting your first Switch, this is a great starter set to go with. You see, Mario Kart 8 is currently the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, and it's a silly racing game that people of all ages can enjoy. Right out of the box, you'll be able to host two-player races since each of the Joy-Cons can be used as an individual controller.

The 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online subscription allows you to play online multiplayer games and gives you access to many NES and SNES titles. So, even if you don't have anyone in your home to race against, you can use the subscription combined with Mario Kart 8 to play against others from around the world.

Considering how difficult it has been to find a regularly-priced Nintendo Switch in stock this season, I really don't think this bundle will last very long. If you're interested, you should jump on it while you have the chance.