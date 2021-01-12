What you need to know
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is set to release for Nintendo Switch on February 12.
- Nintendo is also launching a new special edition Nintendo Switch alongside the game.
- The Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition will be available for $300.
To coincide with the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition, which is joining the ranks of the existing limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles.
It's set to hit retailers at $300, including red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Nintendo Switch. It also includes a carrying case and screen protector, so you can take it on the go without issue — not that traveling anywhere this year is a good idea yet. Do note that this special edition Nintendo Switch doesn't include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, so you'll need to buy the game separately.
This console and the game it's themed after are both set to release on February 12, 2021. If you're curious about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Nintendo also shared a new trailer with some additional gameplay footage. Super Mario 3D World was originally released for the Wii U but is seeing new life on Nintendo Switch with addition of content called Bowser's Fury.
