The Nintendo Switch was a very popular video game console in 2020, hitting the second-highest annual dollar sales in US console history. It looks like that momentum isn't slowing down. Some analysts expect the Switch to outsell the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in 2021 as well. I absolutely love my Nintendo Switch, and I definitely see why it's been doing so well in the last few years. Part of that is due to its vast number of multiplayer games. However, I think the Switch could be doing even better if it weren't for one of its faults.

One of the most glaring issues with the hybrid console is the lack of voice chat. Since most of Nintendo's AAA games don't allow you to communicate with others online vocally, they aren't as easy to play with friends. Games are huge social activities for kids and adults. Lacking the ability to easily talk with a headset not only hampers a game's enjoyment but seriously cuts into someone's precious social time. You can connect a headset to your Switch, but unless the developers behind the game you're playing specifically went to the trouble to create its own voice chat features, then you won't be able to communicate on Switch.

This has been a qualm of mine for a while, but it once again surfaced when I purchased the recently released Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and attempted to play online with friends. I couldn't communicate with my teammates to explain how to tackle a specific Star or how to get to a secret location. This led to many unnecessary deaths and made it feel like I was playing with strangers rather than friends. Worse still, the game wasn't even supported on the Nintendo Switch Online app, the intended voice chat system for online Switch games.

The Nintendo Switch Online app has always been clunky. The idea behind it is that certain Nintendo games have extra features on the app. This includes the ability to use voice chat through your phone rather than through a Switch and headset. It's just awkward.