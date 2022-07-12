Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are everywhere right now, but some of them are definitely more worth your time than others. We've taken a moment to look through everything Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have to offer and found these to be the very best Switch deals under $30 available now.
As with most Prime Day deals, these discounts are only available as long as a store has inventory. So if you're interested in anything on this list you'll want to jump on it before it sells out.
15 Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals under $30
One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is that stores like Best Buy and Walmart also tend to lower their prices. Here are the best Switch deals under $30 that we've found from a number of different places.
- : YCCTEAM Wireless Switch Pro Controller | Now $17 was $26 at Amazon
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage | Now $15 was $28
- : PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread | Now $15 was $28
- : KINVOCA C25 Joy Pad Controller for Nintendo Switch | Now $31 was $39
- : PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Rainbow Run Mario | Now $13 was $20
- : SanDisk 128GB microSD Card Licensed for Nintendo Switch | Now $21 was $35 at Amazon
- : OIVO Switch Grip | Now $14 was $30 at Amazon
- : Immortals Fenyx Rising | Now $15 was $40 at Best Buy
- : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | Now $20 was $60 at Best Buy
- : Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection | Now $20 was $40 at Amazon
- : Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Now $30 was $60 at Best Buy
- : Life is Strange: True Colors | Now $30 was $60 at Best Buy
YCCTEAM Wireless Switch Pro Controller | Now $17 was $26 at Amazon
I love this YCCTEAM Nintendo Switch controller the most out of all of the gamepads I've tested. It has a traditional layout but at a far lower cost than the official Pro Controller. Not to mention, it offers up to 10 hours on one battery charge, motion controls, rumble, and amiibo scanning abilities. Get it while it's discounted for Prime Day. It comes in black, red, white, and blue.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage | Now $15 was $28
This wired controller offers extra buttons on the backside that you can program to other commands. The buttons and joysticks are large making them easy to use and the Mario theme looks excellent.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread | Now $15 was $28
If you're a Metroid Dread fan then you'll love the look of this wired controller. Samus displays her new suite and is rearing to go on this white background.
KINVOCA C25 Joy Pad Controller for Nintendo Switch | Now $31 was $39
It's no secret that the official Joy-Con is very expensive, has drift issues, and isn't the most comfortable thing to hold. Thankfully, third-party Joy-Con like the KINVOCA C25 Joy Pad offer a much better grip at a lower price. Get them while they're 20% off.
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Rainbow Run Mario | Now $13 was $20
Protect your Switch and bring it with you wherever you go with this convenient carrying case. There are slots for up to six cartridges and a zippered storage area for small accessories like earbuds and cables.
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card Licensed for Nintendo Switch | Now $21 was $35 at Amazon
Give your Nintendo Switch more room to hold your favorite games with this Mario-themed microSD card. It's got that iconic mushroom on a red background and offers fast reading and writing speeds.
OIVO Switch Grip | Now $14 was $30 at Amazon
Make it more comfortable to hold your Switch or Switch OLED in handheld mode with this convenient grip. It holds five game cartridges and even offers a kickstand for if you want to play in tabletop mode.
Immortals Fenyx Rising | Now $15 was $40 at Best Buy
Play as Fenyx as they travel through a vibrant world while on a quest to save the Greek gods. You'll slay monsters, upgrade your gear, travel through a vast map, and unlock new abilities.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | Now $20 was $60 at Best Buy
This tactical turn-based game has many things in common with XCOM and shows that the unlikely crossover between Mario and Rabbids was well worth it. The sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, comes out this October, so now is a good chance to get the first game while it's at a low discount.
Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection | Now $20 was $40 at Amazon
Experience the first five games in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise as you struggle to stay alive around malicious animatronics. Can you keep an eye on where those sneeky robots have run off to and protect yourself in time? It includes Five Nights at Freddy's, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 3, Five Nights at Freddy's 4, and Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Now $30 was $60 at Best Buy
Go back in time to before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to see what took place between Zelda, Link, and the Champions. This is a hack and slash adventure that lets you play as several different characters including the princess herself, Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali.
Life is Strange: True Colors | Now $30 was $60 at Best Buy
You play as a teen with the psychic power of empathy. The decisions you make and things you do effect what happens in the story and leads to very different outcomes. Interact with the characters in a town and work to build friendships.
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | Now $20 was $40 at Amazon
Run around buildings in Renaissance Italy while playing as the most popular character from the Assassin's Creed games. You'll meet several notable characters in history like Leonardo Da Vinci, the Medici's, and more as you go on a quest to avenge your family.
Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection | Now $20 was $40 at Amazon
This collection brings you the pirate game Black Flag and the American Revolution game Rogue. Play as Assassins who are out to bring down the Templars and end the corruption found in their realms.
Just Dance 2022 | Now $20 was $50 at Amazon
Show off your moves while dancing to the latest hit music from 2022. You'll hold the Joy-Con in your hands and the game will score you based on how well you perform specific movesets.
My Nintendo Switch is my constant companion. I play it after work, on trips, and love that I can even play it on an airplane. From my experience, I know that using certain accessories can make the Switch experience that much better. There are also several awesome Switch games already out there with hundreds more still in development. So there are plenty of opportunities to fill your own library with excellent titles.
