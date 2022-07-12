(Note that this is a live updating article – prices are correct at the time of publication, and Nintendo product stock may decline over time as retailers sell their wares.)

Prime Day 2022 Nintendo Switch deals are starting to roll in as Amazon's Prime Day blowout sale kicks off. If you've been sitting on a purchase of a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED, waiting for the prices to come down to a more approachable figure, today's the day to strike. We're already seeing some pretty good discounts as the day unfolds. Here are the best Switch deals for Prime Day that we've spotted so far:

We love this – ever wish that your favorite Mario Kart tracks could come to life in the real world? Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit makes that happen. Using augemented reality and remote control cars that you drive via your Nintendo Switch, it combines toys with digital play to turn your home into the Mushroom Kingdom's race courses. It's a really clever take on the classic Mario formula, and is now 50% off in the US, bringing its price down to an excellent $49.99.

With all these Switch gaming deals flying around, your console is going to quickly max out its internal storage space. Nintendo loads up even its OLED model with a measly amount of built-in storage but, thankfully, it can be easily expanded with loads of off-the-shelf microSD cards, hugely increasing the number of games you can take on the go with you at any one time. For Prime Day 2022 you can also score a fantastic new SanDisk microSDXC 256GB memory card for your Nintendo Switch for just $40! That's enough for dozens of games to be loaded up at once.

Right now at Target you can grab Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle on Nintendo Switch. Play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi in both solo and co-op turn-based combat now for just $14.99 at Target .

Got a Switch but want to keep it protected? There's a really nice bundle of cases, screen protectors, Joy-Con covers and more on offer from PDP as part of Amazon Prime Day today. And it's at a pocket-money price too! Its PDP is usually $14.99, but Prime Day deal see it drop to just $7.49 .

Here's our first big meaty Nintendo Switch offer of the day — provided you don't mind it being an Animal Crossing-style machine with that particular game packed in. You can get the limited edition Animal Crossing: New Horizon's version of the Nintendo Switch, plus the game, for just $296.99, down from $359.99. That's a saving of $63, and a great entry point for a first-time Switch owner.

Games and accessories are typically also amongst the highlights of Switch Prime Day deals, but there are also a load of free games available through Amazon Prime Gaming if Switch isn't your only platform of choice. So if you've been meaning to grab a few new games, or maybe a nice new carry case, you'll want to take advantage of what might be the lowest prices of the year on some items.

Best Prime Day Switch games deals

The Nintendo Switch is a popular console, having sold close to 108 million units worldwide as of the last report. Honestly, this isn't surprising given the console's hybrid nature, which allows the system to either be played on your TV or on the go. The long list of hit Switch games that have already been released, coupled with the knowledge that several highly-anticipated Switch games are currently in development, also makes the Nintendo Switch a great purchase.

For anyone looking to save money, there's also a smaller, less expensive option to consider called the Nintendo Switch Lite. It has a few limitations like not having a kickstand, being unable to connect to a TV, and lacking motion controls. Still, it typically sells for about $100 cheaper than the original console, making it a great budget buy.

Then there's the Switch OLED, which has several improvements from the original handheld including a larger OLED screen, which shows off visuals more vibrantly and clearly. It's also got double the internal storage at 64GB — and an improved kickstand. Due to these upgrades, it sells for $50 more than the original Switch at an MSRP of $350. However, the significant differences when comparing the Switch and Switch OLED side by side make it worth going for.

As with many other products on the market, video games increased in demand shortly after the pandemic came to the U.S. For this reason, many consoles, games, and accessories are in short supply or priced higher than usual. However, it's still possible that there could be some good Nintendo Switch deals.

Get a new Switch this Prime Day

This year's Prime Day event is underway, running from July 12 through July 13. Discounts for most parts of the year for the Nintendo Switch are few and far between, but these are the links to keep an eye on. Just remember to pick up a microSD card for Nintendo Switch as the Switch has very little internal memory.

We'll be keeping an eye out for anything Nintendo-related and of course any Apple Prime Day deals. But if you're after some of the Best Prime Day Apple Deals or perhaps the Best Prime Day iPhone Deals, we've got you covered there as well!

Nintendo Switch | From $300 at Amazon Nintendo's hybrid system allows you to play your favorite games while docked to a TV or wherever you want to go in handheld mode. The removable Joy-Cons make it incredibly easy for multiplayer gaming just about anywhere. View at Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED | From $350 at Amazon With its larger OLED screen, this Switch OLED iteration provides more vibrant colors and crisper imagery in handheld mode. It also has double the storage space, an upgraded dock, and a significantly improved kickstand. View at Amazon Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | From $299 at Amazon This special version of the Nintendo Switch gives off beach vibes as it shows off designs from the hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons games. These typically run out of stock super quickly, so you'll want to grab it while you can. View at Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite | From $200 at Amazon This smaller, compact Switch Lite only works in handheld mode and comes in four different colors. It's the perfect budget option for anyone planning primarily to play single-player titles on the go. View at Amazon

Why should I buy a Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal?

Nintendo Switch deals — whether that's for the consoles or for the best Switch games — are pretty infrequent, so any time the console you want goes on sale for less than its retail price, you should take the opportunity. Big sales around the holidays and special events like Amazon Prime Day represent a unique chance to snag some of the best deals of the year. If you miss a good Switch deal on Prime Day, you might have to wait until Black Friday for another decent offer.

Which Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal is right for me?

Whether you should get a Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal on the original Nintendo Switch model, the larger Switch OLED, or the Nintendo Switch Lite really comes down to what games you want to play and how you intend to use the gaming system.

The Nintendo Switch can be played anywhere in handheld mode, has a kickstand for tabletop mode, and can even dock to your TV. It also has detachable Joy-Cons, which can be turned sideways and used as two separate controllers for multiplayer gaming. It's the perfect option for both single-player titles and game nights. Plus, the Joy-Cons feature rumble and motion controls for more immersive gaming.

In comparison, the Switch OLED is slightly larger, and with that titular OLED display that makes visuals come through more clearly and with better coloring. This improvement is achieved even though the resolution is the same as the original Switch with 720p in handheld and 1080p in docked mode. But for anyone who plans to play more while on the go, this improved Switch is a great choice.

The Nintendo Switch Lite on the other hand is a solely handheld system that does not have a kickstand, motion controls, rumble, removable Joy-Cons, nor the ability to be played on TV. This limits it to being a handheld-only device best meant for solo play. Since there aren't any motion controls, certain games won't work as well on Nintendo Switch Lite. Though, you can purchase separate Joy-Cons and a playstand if you want to make it easier to play with others. If you think you'll only be playing on the go, this is the cheaper option to go with.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Despite being Amazon Prime Day, sometimes the best Switch game deals are found in other stores. Here are the best price drops we've seen so far.

Immortals Fenyx Rising | Was $40 now $15 at Best Buy This game has you play as a demigod who must traverse a vibrant world in order to save the Greek gods. There are weapons to unlock, monsters to slay, and puzzles to solve. View at Best Buy Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | Was $60 now $20 at Best Buy This turn-based tactical strategy game surprised everyone by showing how good of a crossover mixing Mario and friends with Ubisoft's Rabbids could be. Each character has their own weapons and skills which you need to employ in combat. With the sequel coming out this October, this is the perfect time to pick up the original and play through it. View at Best Buy Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Now $30 was $60 at Best Buy This hack and slash adventure is a prequel game to the award-winning Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Get to know what happened between Link, Zelda, and the Champions before Calamity Ganon struck. View at Best Buy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword | Was $60 now $35 at Best Buy This adventure is the earliest one within the official Zelda timeline. Link and Zelda are students together on a floating island in the sky. Then one day, Zelda is knocked off her Loftwing and plunged into the world below the clouds. Now it's up to Link to save her and defeat an evil presence that awaits him. View at Best Buy