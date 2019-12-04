What you need to know The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid gaming console that released in 2015.

Two new Switch systems (Switch V2 and Switch Lite) were released earlier this year.

Nintendo revealed that during the week of Black Friday over 800,000 Switch systems were sold in the U.S. alone.

Pokémon Sword and Shield, some of the most anticipated games for the Switch, released on November 15.

The Nintendo Switch has sold a total of 17.5 million units in the U.S. since launch.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that during the week of Thanksgiving, the company sold 830,000 Switch units alone. This has raised the total number of Switch units sold in the Americas to 17.5 million. This impressive sales number was definitely helped by the fact that the newest entries in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Sword and Shield, released for Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019. In fact, the two games have sold a whopping 3 million in the Americas since launch. It's been an absolutely fantastic year for Nintendo seeing as how the Japanese video game company also released two new Nintendo Switch systems: the new Switch V2 with 50% more battery life and the handheld Switch Lite. If that wasn't enough, there's been a host of best-selling exclusive Switch games this year. Both systems and most of these games have met with critical acclaim as well as high praise from gamers. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all

Nintendo Switch Sold More Than 830,000 Units Over Thanksgiving Week in the US.



This ranks as the single best week of U.S. sales in Nintendo Switch history.



Total sales of Nintendo Switch in the Americas have reached 17.5 million units.https://t.co/DpPk898Epr pic.twitter.com/dtam0SDfd7 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 4, 2019

One of the reasons why the Nintendo Switch has sold so well is because it's a good fit for any age. There are plenty of lighthearted and fun games that amuse anyone from little children to adults. Plus Nintendo has some nostalgia backing it up. If that wasn't enough, the larger Nintendo Switch is a super versatile system. You can play it on a plane in handheld mode, docked to your TV like a traditional console, or propped up-on-the go in table-top mode. Additionally, it hosts several local multiplayer games, which isn't something that's as easy to find these days. The smaller Switch Lite is $100 less expensive than the original console, but only supports handheld game play. Still, it's a bright little device that feels great in your hands. It's the perfect system for anyone who want to solely play on-the-go or who doesn't want to spend quite as much for their gaming needs.

Hybrid gaming system New Nintendo Switch V2 The extremely versatile console This newer version of the Switch has up to 50% more battery life than the original. It's super versatile and lets you play on-the-go, on your TV, or in tabletop mode. It's a great buy for any gamer. $300 at Amazon

$299 at Walmart

Mini Switch Nintendo Switch Lite A bright little handheld The smaller Switch is far more affordable and comes in three beautiful colors. It only plays in handheld mode, but it feels great in your hands and there are hundreds of games to play. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Walmart

Swinging steel Pokémon Sword New Pokémon and challenges Trainers get to explore the vibrant new Galar region and discover brand new Pokémon along the way. Battle your way through the gym and become the ultimate Pokémon master. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart