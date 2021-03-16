No March 23 event might mean another week of being drip-fed announcements

Well OK then.

Rumors of a March 23 event had many of us thinking that today would be the day that Apple would let us know an event was incoming. Not a traditional Apple event, of course. But rather the new normal that is an online event. People might not need to book flights and hotel rooms, but Apple still tends to give us a week to so notice before anything happens. Today, nothing.

Sure, we could still see emails go out later today or tomorrow to tell us that yes, March 23 will see some sort of product unveiling. We're still waiting for AirTags, AirPods, iPad Pros, and who knows what else. But that seems less and less likely with each passing day.

No matter how confident some people might be.

I will shave off my eyebrows if it doesn’t happen on the 23rd — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 9, 2021

But event or not, Apple is still thought to have products burning a hole in its metaphorical pocket and they'll need to be announced one way or another. Could we see another press release bomb next week? Could Apple announce AirPods 3 on Tuesday, March 23 after all? It could indeed. Maybe we'll see AirTags on Wednesday, March 24. A new iPad Pro on Thursday, March 25 perhaps?

I'm just spitballing here and no, I don't have a little birdy inside Apple Park with super-secret information spilling from their beak. But if Apple doesn't deem any of their announcements worthy of waking the video editor up and powering on the Mac Pro it could have its copywriters do their thing instead.

Whether I'm right or wrong, we'll have our answer within a week or so. At this point I wouldn't want to put money on any of the three potential outcomes; a March 23 event, a March 23 press release bombardment, or eery silence.

I do know this, though. Whatever happens, iMore will be on it like a European lawmaker on Apple's case.