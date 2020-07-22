ViacomCBS has announced that Noggin is now available as a Channel via the Apple TV app to users in Latin America. This marks the first time Latin American users have been able to subscribe to Noggin from within the Apple TV app.

Importantly, this also means that Noggin will be available to all users who take advantage of Family Sharing, too, as noted by Nextv News.

Noggin subscribers can watch online or download long- and short-form Nick Jr. content, featuring shows like 'PAW Patrol', 'Dora the Explorer', 'Shimmer and Shine', 'Blaze and the Monster Machines', 'The Wonder Pets!', 'Garden Academy', and more in Spanish and Portuguese on the Apple TV app. Through the 'Family Sharing' functionality, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Subscribing to a service as an Apple TV channel not only puts it into Apple's TV app, but also ensures that all billing is handled by Apple. The number of devices that the Apple TV app works on continues to grow, too, making it easier than ever to enjoy content via Channels.

The Apple TV app is currently available to everyone on using iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, some Samsung and LG smart televisions, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.