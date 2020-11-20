Nomad, a popular maker of Apple accessories, has launched its Black Friday sales today. The sale will offer everything on the Nomad website for 30% off starting today and running through Tuesday, December 2. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code - just log on and grab some major savings.
In addition to a 30% discount on all Nomad goods, the company will also launch other exclusive sales that will last 48 hours and up the sale to 40% for select items. Those special sales will begin on Monday, November 23. Nomad has also added even more gear to their outlet section which offers savings of up to 70%.
Nomad is even making waves beating Apple to the punch with the Base Station Pro, a wireless charger that allows you to lay your device on the charging mat in any direction. It also brought premium Horween leather to the iPad Pro with its Rugged Folio. Check out some of the best deals available on Nomad's website right now:
Charge all the things: Base Station Apple Watch Edition
The Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all on one charger. It also offers a USB-A and USB-C port with Power Delivery which means you can charge up to five devices at the same time.
Indestructible cables: Lightning to USB-C Kevlar® Cable
Nomad's Lightning to USB-C Kevlar cable allows you to charge your iPhone or iPad with up to 18W of fast charging which should charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. It also features Kevlar® on the outer braid and central core, making it incredibly sturdy and able to be used in extreme conditions.
Leather cases: Rugged Case for iPhone 12 Pro
Nomad's Rugged Cases are made from rustic Horween leather from the United States. Over time, they develop a rugged patina that offers a premium, weathered look. Even with the premium leather, they also feature a shock absorption bumper that offers 10ft drop protection. The cases are also compatible with wireless chargers.
Just released: Sport Strap for Apple Watch
The Sport Strap for Apple Watch is built out of FKM fluoroelastomer rubber and is 100% waterproof. It features interior ventilation channels to ensure you stay cool and it wicks sweat for workouts. Nomad designed the Sport Strap to be worn all day, whether you are working out or just working. It fits all Apple Watch models.
Nomad makes some stellar accessories for Apple devices, and its Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to grab some of the best savings of the year on some of the most durable, throughfully made products on the market. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.
