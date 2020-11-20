Nomad, a popular maker of Apple accessories, has launched its Black Friday sales today. The sale will offer everything on the Nomad website for 30% off starting today and running through Tuesday, December 2. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code - just log on and grab some major savings.

In addition to a 30% discount on all Nomad goods, the company will also launch other exclusive sales that will last 48 hours and up the sale to 40% for select items. Those special sales will begin on Monday, November 23. Nomad has also added even more gear to their outlet section which offers savings of up to 70%.