If you're looking for an AirPods deal this Prime Day, the very next thing you're going to want to pick up is some protection for your shiny white charging case. Nomad's Active Leather Rugged AirPods case is easily one of the best options on the market, and right now you can score one at 50% off with coupon code FUTURE50. That drops it down to just $17.48 from its usual price of $35.

The Active Rugged Case case is constructed with Heinen leather that has been through a unique tanning process gives it natural water-resistant properties so it can repel water with ease. If you want to protect your AirPods from a sudden downpour or keep the charging case dry in your pocket while you work out, this Nomad case is a great choice. The interior microfiber lining protects your case from scratches, too, and the outside will continue looking great over time with scuff and scratch resistance.

These 2-piece AirPods cases work with AirPods and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. You won't be able to use them with the AirPods Pro, though Nomad does offer AirPods Pro cases as well. The case has a cut-out leaving the Lightning port accessible so you can power up the charging case without needing to remove Nomad's case first. Plus, it's compatible with wireless chargers if you happen to own the AirPods with a wireless charging case, with the LED charging indicator still visible without taking the case off.

Nomad even offers matching Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases made of this same Heinen leather so you can score one for your other Apple devices to match your new AirPods case.

Nomad includes a 2-year warranty with today's purchase just in case you have any issues with the case you've purchased. Shipping at Nomad starts at $6.95 in the U.S.