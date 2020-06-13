There are plenty of AirPods cases out there to protect your shiny white charging case from daily wear and tear, but Nomad's rugged leather AirPods cases are easily some of the best. They're constructed with Horween leather and develop a natural patina over time so each case ends up with a unique, classy look. While normally priced at $30 each, right now Nomad is offering 67% off the purchase of select AirPods cases when you use promo code THRIFTER67 during checkout.

Not all of Nomad's AirPods cases are on sale today, so you'll want to make sure you're looking at the right items when attempting to use the promo code. Currently, it's valid on the Rugged AirPods Case in your choice of Natural, Black, or Brown leather. Nomad even offers iPhone cases made of this same leather so you can score one for your phone to match your new AirPods case.

These 2-piece AirPods cases work with AirPods and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. You won't be able to use them with the AirPods Pro, though Nomad does offer AirPods Pro cases as well. The cases have a cut-out leaving the Lightning port accessible so you can power up the charging case without needing to remove Nomad's case first. Plus, they're compatible with wireless chargers if you happen to own the AirPods with a wireless charging case. Nomad includes a 2-year warranty with today's purchase just in case you have any issues with the case you've purchased.

Before checking out, don't forget to shop Nomad's Dads & Grads sale which is offering 20% sitewide when you enter promo code DADSNGRADS now through June 21. The code is not combinable with the AirPods case promo code above, though it is valid on other models of AirPods cases at Nomad if you have your eye on another. Shipping at Nomad starts at $6.95 in the U.S.