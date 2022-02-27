What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield were the first mainline games to exclude Pokémon and the National Pokédex.
- Two new games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, were announced during the February 2022 Pokémon Presents.
- Some statements by The Pokémon Company suggest that not all creatures may be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
One of the biggest controversies surrounding Pokémon Sword and Shield was the fact that not all Pokémon could be obtainable or transferred over into those games. Dubbed "Dexit" by the Pokémon community, it spurred a lot of calls for boycotts and for Game Freak to change their policies.
During the February 2022 Pokémon Presents, Game Freak announced a new pair of Pokémon games set in what appears to be Spain, called Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Featuring a cat Grass-type, a crocodile Fire-type, and a duck Water-type starter Pokémon, these games are reportedly open-world, similar to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
However, a report by Serebii.net takes note of a statement made that suggests history repeating itself.
The tweet features a screenshot of an image which states:
Each game that can receive Pokémon via Pokémon HOME can receive only Pokémon that can be obtained in that particular game. To find out what Pokémon appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, please look forward to the release of those games.
While this doesn't outright confirm that exclusion of certain Pokémon, nor does it indicate which ones may be excluded, it does state that it's a possibility that some Pokémon transferred into Pokémon HOME may need to remain on that platform until another game features those particular creatures. There are nearly 1000 Pokémon in existence now, so it is possible that Game Freak may not have the time or capacity to include them all in the newest games. We'll be sure to keep you updated on any news regarding this issue.
Super shiny
Nintendo Switch OLED model
A new and improved Nintendo Switch
The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is the OLED model, which incorporates new and improved features to the system including a larger OLED display, a more stable kickstand for tabletop play, a LAN port, and an upgraded 64GB of internal storage. It's the classic Nintendo Switch, but better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
During challenging times, should we be discussing the next iPhone?
We're still expecting new Apple devices in the coming days — although it's not the biggest news.
Review: This gaming headset is perfect for work or play
Beyerdynamic offers a great gaming headset with the MMX 150. It fits comfortably and sounds great too.
Nintendo recap: Minecraft amiibo delayed, Majora's Mask on Switch, and more
This week with Nintendo, Majora's Mask released on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we learned more about the Wii U eShop closing, the Minecraft amiibo were delayed, and a Pokémon Presents was announced for Sunday.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in March 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in March. Highlights include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass.