One of the biggest controversies surrounding Pokémon Sword and Shield was the fact that not all Pokémon could be obtainable or transferred over into those games. Dubbed "Dexit" by the Pokémon community, it spurred a lot of calls for boycotts and for Game Freak to change their policies.

During the February 2022 Pokémon Presents, Game Freak announced a new pair of Pokémon games set in what appears to be Spain, called Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Featuring a cat Grass-type, a crocodile Fire-type, and a duck Water-type starter Pokémon, these games are reportedly open-world, similar to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

However, a report by Serebii.net takes note of a statement made that suggests history repeating itself.

Serebii Note: It is listed that you can only put the specific Pokémon available within Pokémon Scarlet & Violet into it through Pokémon HOME indicating not all Pokémon may be coded within https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/iOM5Z31Wtd — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 27, 2022

The tweet features a screenshot of an image which states:

Each game that can receive Pokémon via Pokémon HOME can receive only Pokémon that can be obtained in that particular game. To find out what Pokémon appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, please look forward to the release of those games.

While this doesn't outright confirm that exclusion of certain Pokémon, nor does it indicate which ones may be excluded, it does state that it's a possibility that some Pokémon transferred into Pokémon HOME may need to remain on that platform until another game features those particular creatures. There are nearly 1000 Pokémon in existence now, so it is possible that Game Freak may not have the time or capacity to include them all in the newest games. We'll be sure to keep you updated on any news regarding this issue.