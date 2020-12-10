What you need to know
- The trailer for season two of Servant is here.
The second season of the popular Apple TV+ show Servant will hit the streaming service on January 15, 2021 and the first trailer has just hit YouTube.
And yes, as you might expect, it's suitably freaky. Check it out.
What do we really know about Leanne Grayson? Servant Season 2 arrives on January 15 and all episodes of Season 1 are available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription
Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free, Servant is a "psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home." If that sounds like your kind of thing you're probably already big on the first season and chomping at the bit to get your teeth into the second one, right?
If you're coming at Servant fresh, you're going to need an Appe TV+ or Apple One subscription to take it all in. Both are well worth the money depending on what other services you already pay for.
