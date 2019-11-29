I've been shooting with Canon bodies and glass for years, and the primary way I've built out my lens collection is through Black Friday deals. I started with an entry-level Canon Rebel but worked my way up to a Canon 5D.

When I started on YouTube, I swerved into the Panasonic Lumix GH-5 and the amazing Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens for a while.

Recently, though, I've come back home to Canon, and I'm currently totally overkilling it with a Canon C200 cinema camera. The great thing, though, is that Canon glass is Canon glass, and everything I've bought from the Rebel to the 5D all just works with the C500. And a lot of those lenses are once again on sale.

Here are the ones I have and how I'm using them: