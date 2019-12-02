I've been shooting with Canon bodies and glass for years, and the primary way I've built out my lens collection is through Cyber Monday deals. I started with an entry-level Canon Rebel but worked my way up to a Canon 5D.
When I started on YouTube, I swerved into the Panasonic Lumix GH-5 and the amazing Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens for a while.
Recently, though, I've come back home to Canon, and I'm currently totally overkilling it with a Canon C200 cinema camera. The great thing, though, is that Canon glass is Canon glass, and everything I've bought from the Rebel to the 5D all just works with the C500. And a lot of those lenses are once again on sale.
Here are the ones I have and how I'm using them:
The Nifty Fifty
Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Standard & Medium Telephoto Lens
Optimal Prime
This remains my favorite Canon prime lens. It's better than the thrifty fifty and not as expensive as the f/1.2. I used to use it to take all my hero photos. Now I use it to film all the a-roll for my videos. Yes, even when shooting in RAW Lite on cropped 4K. Just the perfect mix of price to performance.
Interviews made easy
Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens
Your in-the-room-zoom
I got this lens when I first started going to CES and recording a bunch of interviews with gadget companies. Typically, I needed to have someone shoot me doing an interview, or shoot someone else doing an interview, and the 24-70mm just let me frame two people in the frame so perfectly.
Close encounters
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro Lens
Everything small is big again
I ALL-CAPS LOVE macro lenses. I used to shoot portraits with them. I love them so much. And tons of super-close up shots for gadget reviews. You know, to show the texture, the fit and finish, even the RGB stripe vs. PenTile on displays. And yeah, I'm aiming to start doing that again when I up my b-roll game next year.
Near. Far.
Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L USM Telephoto Zoom Lens
The zooming zoom to capture the room
The Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L is just such a great utility lens. I originally picked it up to cover Apple keynotes, back when they weren't live-streamed, and I had to capture as much of what was happening on stage as possible. Now I'm playing with it as a second angle for the main camera and so far, so great.
Basically a telescope
Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L
No, Pixel — THIS is a super-zoom
Confession: I bought this lens because it was on sale and I've only ever used it to shoot my god kids' soccer games. I'd love to figure out something I can do with it for my channel, though. Maybe I could shoot b-roll of drones for drone reviews. Either way, if you're outside and far away, this lens is spectacular.
"Affordable" Amazing
Canon EOS C200 EF Cinema Camera
4K RAW without the RED prices
Most of my YouTube videos are mostly a-roll. Things like me looking at and talking to the camera. So, when I started upgrading my gear, the first thing I wanted was the best camera possible for a-roll. I couldn't afford a RED or ARI ALEXA, but with a lot of careful budgeting and planning, I was able to afford the C200. And I have less than zero regrets.
